Habit of Worship

Theme of the Week: Aim Your Desires

Key Bible Verse: Why am I discouraged? Why is my heart so sad? I will put my hope in God! I will praise him again—my Savior and my God! (Psalm 43:5)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 43

We need to (regularly) calibrate our hearts to be directed to the Creator. It is crucial for us to recognize that our ultimate loves, longings, desires, and cravings are learned. And because love is a habit, our hearts are calibrated ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, let me love what you love, and long for you and your kingdom.