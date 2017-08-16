Head for the Mountaintop

Theme of the week: Experience God's Powerful Promises

Key Bible Verse: "The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly" (John 10:10, NKJV)

Dig Deeper: John 10:1-10

Jesus did not give his life so we could have an average experience with him.

—Mike Guzzardo (Pastor at Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas)

God promises that he has come to give us an abundant life. Jesus made it possible when we follow him for us to experience his goodness and transfor-mation in a way that will leave us speechless with gratitude. Yes, it will require sacrifice and surrender, but the results will be worth it many times over.

If we don't look closely at the kind of life God desires for us, we can be fooled into believing that whatever we have experienced with God so far is all there is—when in fact there are mountain peaks of greater experience still waiting for us.

[This week] we'll look at a few of the promises that God makes to us in his Word. [As you read about each promise,] compare your own experience with what God has made available. Have you experienced God in this way? Or are you still camping far down the mountain? If you realize you have not yet experienced some of these promises, allow them to give you a view of the mountaintop, and to inspire you to leave camp and follow Jesus' lead.

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.