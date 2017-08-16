Inexplicable Peace

Theme of the week: Experience God's Powerful Promises

Key Bible Verse: And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:7, NKJV)

Dig Deeper: John 14:27, 16:33; Psalm 119:165

With all the ups and downs of life, peace can seem hard to come by at times. Yet [today's Key Bible Verse] tells us there is a peace available to us through Christ that is so strong it "surpasses all understanding"! ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.