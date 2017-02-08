The Invisible War

Theme of the Week: Going To War

Key Bible Verse: You have died with Christ, and he has set you free from the spiritual powers of this world. (Colossians 2:20)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 2:6-23

We cannot defeat the enemies of our souls without becoming more gospel fluent.

—Jeff Vanderstelt (Leader of Saturate and the Soma Family of Churches, and lead teaching pastor at Doxa Church in Bellevue, Washington)

We are at war! Bullets are flying. Destruction is all around. There are casualties everywhere. But in our war you can't see any of this. Well, you can see the effects of it all over the place in the brokenness, chaos, and pain around us, but this war is invisible.

We are not fighting one another. Our war is not against "flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places" (Eph. 6:12, ESV).

And we are not fighting with physical weapons. We fight what is unseen with weapons that are not wielded by human hands. Our battle is spiritual, and so are our weapons. Our weapons have divine power to set people free, destroy sinful thoughts and behaviors, and demolish demonic strongholds. Jesus defeated Satan, sin, and death for us so that we could be set free and empowered to overcome our enemies with the same power that filled Jesus throughout his mission and raised him from the dead on that victorious Sunday morning.

Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.