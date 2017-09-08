Knowing vs. Doing

Theme of the Week: Aim Your Desires

Key Bible Verse: For I know that nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh. For I have the desire to do what is right, but not the ability to carry it out. (Romans 7:18, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Romans 7:14-25

What if you are defined not by what you know but by what you desire?

Do you ever experience a gap between what you know and what you do? Have you ever found that new knowledge and information don't seem to translate into a new way of life? Ever had the experience of hearing an incredibly illuminating and informative sermon on a Sunday, waking up Monday morning with new resolve and conviction to be different, and already failing by Tuesday night? You are hungry for knowledge; you thirstily drink up biblical ideas; you long to be Christlike; yet all of that knowledge doesn't seem to translate into a way of life. It seems we can't think our way to holiness. Why is that? Is it because you forgot something? Is there some other piece of knowledge you still need to acquire? Is it because you're not thinking hard enough?

What if, instead of starting from the assumption that human beings are thinking things, we started from the conviction that human beings are first and foremost lovers? What if you are defined not by what you know but by what you desire? What if the center and seat of the human person is found not in the heady regions of the intellect but in the gut-level regions of the heart? How would that change our approach to discipleship and Christian formation?

—James K. A. Smith in You Are What You Love

Prayer for the Week

Lord, let me love what you love, and long for you and your kingdom.