Longing for Something

Theme of the Week: Aim Your Desires

Key Bible Verse: Instead, they were longing for a better country—a heavenly one. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he has prepared a city for them. (Hebrews 11:16, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 11:1–16

To be human is to be on a quest. To live is to be embarked on a kind of unconscious journey toward a destination of your dreams. You can't not be headed somewhere. We live leaning ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, let me love what you love, and long for you and your kingdom.