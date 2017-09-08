Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Master My Emotions > Aim Your Desires > Longing for Something

Longing for Something
Theme of the Week: Aim Your Desires
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Instead, they were longing for a better country—a heavenly one. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he has prepared a city for them. (Hebrews 11:16, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 11:1–16

To be human is to be on a quest. To live is to be embarked on a kind of unconscious journey toward a destination of your dreams. You can't not be headed somewhere. We live leaning ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Lord, let me love what you love, and long for you and your kingdom.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueAugust
A Faithful Legacy
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.