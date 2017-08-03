The One Thing

Theme of the Week: Lead Your Family

Key Bible Verse: Listen, my son, to your father's instruction, and don't reject your mother's teaching, for they will be a garland of grace on your head and a gold chain around your neck. (Proverbs 1:8-9, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 4:14-21

Do you know what you want for your children? The one thing? Here's mine. My one thing is "to make Christ known to my kids." That's it. To know him is to love ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, show me the way to lead my family into deeper fellowship with you.