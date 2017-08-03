Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
The One Thing
Theme of the Week: Lead Your Family
Thursday, August 3, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Listen, my son, to your father's instruction, and don't reject your mother's teaching, for they will be a garland of grace on your head and a gold chain around your neck. (Proverbs 1:8-9, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 4:14-21

Do you know what you want for your children? The one thing? Here's mine. My one thing is "to make Christ known to my kids." That's it. To know him is to love ...

Prayer for the Week
Father, show me the way to lead my family into deeper fellowship with you.

