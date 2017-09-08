Practicing Virtue

Theme of the Week: Aim Your Desires

Key Bible Verse: And walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God. (Ephesians 5:2, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 5:1-17

Paul uses a clothing metaphor to describe the Christlike life (Col. 3:12-15). To "put on" Christ is to clothe ourselves in compassion, kindness, humility, gen-tleness, and patience (cf. Rom. 13:14). And over all ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, let me love what you love, and long for you and your kingdom.