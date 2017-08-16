Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Seek Guidance/Trust > Experience God's Powerful Promises > It's Really Possible

It's Really Possible
Theme of the week: Experience God's Powerful Promises
Saturday, August 26, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: God cannot tell lies! And so his promises and vows are two things that can never be changed. (Hebrews 6:18, CEV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 6:16-20

The Bible clearly says that we should be experiencing love, freedom, joy, peace, and countless other promises of God's abundant life. When our lives look different from those promises, we may find ourselves asking, What's the problem? Is God's ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueAugust
A Faithful Legacy
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.