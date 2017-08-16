It's Really Possible

Theme of the week: Experience God's Powerful Promises

Key Bible Verse: God cannot tell lies! And so his promises and vows are two things that can never be changed. (Hebrews 6:18, CEV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 6:16-20

The Bible clearly says that we should be experiencing love, freedom, joy, peace, and countless other promises of God's abundant life. When our lives look different from those promises, we may find ourselves asking, What's the problem? Is God's ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.