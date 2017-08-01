Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Seeking Genuine Faith
Theme of the Week: Lead Your Family
Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "And you must commit yourselves wholeheartedly to these commands that I am giving you today. Repeat them again and again to your children." (Deuteronomy 6:6-7)

Dig Deeper: Deuteronomy 6

If you don't know the Bible, you can't be very effective at making it come to life for your children. If you don't pray often, you can't do much more than just talk about prayer in vague, general, impersonal terms.

You'd be shocked at how quickly, once you dedicate yourself to it, the Lord can start bringing the Scriptures into living color and structure and direction for your life. But you have to want it. You've got to start making it a disciplined, deliberate part of every day.

I needed to seek the kind of relationship with [God] that I wanted [my kids] to experience so I could show them it was real, not just talk about it. I wanted the kind of faith that would rub off on them through real interactions together as a family, not through some kind of forced "Bible time." I wanted to model genuine love for God, not boring legalities. Genuine love for others, not guilty obligations. So I set off on a journey to find all of that. And the Lord, in quick answer to my prayer, soon began putting people in my life, putting books in my life, putting Bible study opportunities in my life, putting great teaching and mentors and discipleship in my life.

—Terence Chatmon in Do Your Children Believe?

Adapted from Do Your Children Believe? by Terence Chatmon Copyright © 2017 by Terence Chatmon. Used by permission of W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Father, show me the way to lead my family into deeper fellowship with you.

August
A Faithful Legacy
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
