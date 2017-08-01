Seeking Genuine Faith

Theme of the Week: Lead Your Family

Key Bible Verse: "And you must commit yourselves wholeheartedly to these commands that I am giving you today. Repeat them again and again to your children." (Deuteronomy 6:6-7)

Dig Deeper: Deuteronomy 6

If you don't know the Bible, you can't be very effective at making it come to life for your children. If you don't pray often, you can't do much more than just talk about prayer in vague, general, impersonal terms.

You'd be shocked at how quickly, once you dedicate yourself to it, the Lord can start bringing the Scriptures into living color and structure and direction for your life. But you have to want it. You've got to start making it a disciplined, deliberate part of every day.

I needed to seek the kind of relationship with [God] that I wanted [my kids] to experience so I could show them it was real, not just talk about it. I wanted the kind of faith that would rub off on them through real interactions together as a family, not through some kind of forced "Bible time." I wanted to model genuine love for God, not boring legalities. Genuine love for others, not guilty obligations. So I set off on a journey to find all of that. And the Lord, in quick answer to my prayer, soon began putting people in my life, putting books in my life, putting Bible study opportunities in my life, putting great teaching and mentors and discipleship in my life.

—Terence Chatmon in Do Your Children Believe?

Prayer for the Week

Father, show me the way to lead my family into deeper fellowship with you.