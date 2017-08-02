Set Your Priorities

Theme of the Week: Lead Your Family

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: The father of godly children has cause for joy. What a pleasure to have children who are wise. (Proverbs 23:24)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 23:12-25

[When] I first began engaging in a real, inquisitive, hungry way with God's plan for my life, he took what I'd been accustomed to doing for so long—writing vision, mission, and value statements for business purposes—and he twisted ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, show me the way to lead my family into deeper fellowship with you.