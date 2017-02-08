Spirit of Truth

Theme of the Week: Going To War

Key Bible Verse: "But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you." (John 14:26, NIV)

Dig Deeper: John 14:15-31

Watch out for the Devil's schemes. The first step is to capture [your thoughts] and examine [them]. Train yourself to regularly stop and closely examine what you are thinking, feeling, or ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.