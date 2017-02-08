Take Thoughts Captive

Theme of the Week: Going To War

Key Bible Verse: We destroy arguments and every lofty opinion raised against the knowledge of God, and take every thought captive to obey Christ. (2 Corinthians 10:5)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 10:3-6

So what are we to do in this battle? The Bible tells us to (1) take our thoughts captive and examine them, (2) bring them into submission, (3) consider the fruit, and then (4) fight with gospel truths.

Prayer for the Week

Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.