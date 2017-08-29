Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Walking with God
Theme of the Week: The King Who Walks With Us
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Pursue righteous living, faithfulness, love, and peace. Enjoy the companionship of those who call on the Lord with pure hearts. (2 Timothy 2:22)

Dig Deeper: 2 Timothy 2:15-26

As we grow in our knowledge of the King, the pursuit to know him more takes on a different look and feel. It becomes less academic. It becomes less head and more heart, less searching and more discovery. In a word, the pursuit of the King becomes a verb. For those who find the answer to the question, "Who is the King?" there is a stunning realization that the longing in their souls was not simply to know the King. Their longing was to walk with the King.

Have you experienced what it means to know the King so intimately that you are aware of his desire for you at every moment of every day? I ask not out of condemnation, but with a desperate plea for each of us to long for exactly that kind of walk with the King.

The King is searching for those who will walk faithfully with him. It is important that we remember the precious truth that he is not some far-off, detached figment of our imaginations, but rather the One who journeys beside us and longs for interaction with us. He is not a king on some distant mountaintop or hiding away in some castle ruling over his subjects, but rather he is laid low among us in order to be discovered by us.

—Thann Bennett in In Search of the King

Adapted from In Search of the King ©2017 by Nathanael Bennett. Published by Worthy Publishing, a division of Worthy Media, Inc., Brentwood, TN. worthypublishing.com. Used by permission.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Lord, grant me a constant awareness that you are walking alongside me. Be my lord, master, savior, advocate, and friend.

