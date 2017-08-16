Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the week: Experience God's Powerful Promises

Study Passage: John 10:1-10

The Good Shepherd and His Sheep

1 "I tell you the truth, anyone who sneaks over the wall of a sheepfold, rather than going through the gate, must surely be a thief and a robber! 2 But the one who enters through the gate is the shepherd of the sheep. 3 The gatekeeper opens the gate for him, and the sheep recognize his voice and come to him. He calls his own sheep by name and ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear heavenly Father, thank you for all of your promises; show me how to experience them more fully and consistently.