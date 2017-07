Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Lead Your Family

Study Passage: Proverbs 23:12-25

12 Commit yourself to instruction;

listen carefully to words of knowledge.

13 Don't fail to discipline your children.

The rod of punishment won't kill them.

14 Physical discipline

may well save them from death.

15 My child, if your heart is wise,

my own heart will rejoice!

16 Everything in me will celebrate

when you speak what is right.

17 Don't ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, show me the way to lead my family into deeper fellowship with you.