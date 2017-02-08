Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Going To War
Sunday, August 13, 2017

Study Passage: Galatians 5:16-26

Living by the Spirit's Power

16 So I say, let the Holy Spirit guide your lives. Then you won't be doing what your sinful nature craves. 17 The sinful nature wants to do evil, which is just the opposite of what the Spirit wants. And the Spirit gives us desires that are the opposite of what the sinful nature desires. These two forces are constantly fighting each other, ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.

Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
