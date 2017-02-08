Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Going To War

Average rating:

Study Passage: Galatians 5:16-26

Living by the Spirit's Power

16 So I say, let the Holy Spirit guide your lives. Then you won't be doing what your sinful nature craves. 17 The sinful nature wants to do evil, which is just the opposite of what the Spirit wants. And the Spirit gives us desires that are the opposite of what the sinful nature desires. These two forces are constantly fighting each other, ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.