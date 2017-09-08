Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Aim Your Desires

Study Passage: 1 Peter 1:13-25

A Call to Holy Living

13 So prepare your minds for action and exercise self-control. Put all your hope in the gracious salvation that will come to you when Jesus Christ is revealed to the world. 14 So you must live as God's obedient children. Don't slip back into your old ways of living to satisfy your own desires. You didn't know any better then. 15 But now you must be ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, let me love what you love, and long for you and your kingdom.