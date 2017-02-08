You've Got Power

Theme of the Week: Going To War

Key Bible Verse: Put on your new nature, and be renewed as you learn to know your Creator and become like him. (Colossians 3:10)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 3:1-11

Those who belong to Christ have been set free and given power.

The gospel is the power of God for salvation. And our enemies are the Devil, the world, and the flesh.

The Devil is opposed to God and all that is good, right, and perfect. He pretends to have our best interests in mind, but he is dead set on destroying us.

The world is the place where the rule and reign of the Devil is expressed and experienced (James 4:4; 1 John 2:15-17). Satan is called the god of this world, referring to his evil reign of darkness and destruction. In this case, the world is everything that stands against the rule and reign of God.

The flesh is that part of us that orients itself to self-worship and self-dependency. It intends to keep us from doing God's will. Like Satan and the world, the flesh is opposed to God.

Those who belong to Christ have been set free and given power to overcome the flesh by setting their minds on the Spirit, whose job it is to bring the truths of Jesus and the victory of Jesus to bear on the spiritual battle we are facing (Rom. 8:1-6). That doesn't mean that we don't battle the flesh, which is our old nature. It just means that we are no longer in the flesh—no longer the old person we once were.

—Jeff Vanderstelt in Gospel Fluency

Prayer for the Week

Savior, may my mind become so saturated with the truth of the gospel that I am able to do battle against the Devil’s lies.