They're calling for us to pay attention to something.
Commanding attention seems to be the work of artists throughout the ages. In Renaissance sculpture, the artist called us to pay attention to the wonders of the human form and the intricate and delicate work of human faces. The master painters of that age and their photorealistic creations were a way of calling attention to life, to light, to the human form, and the drama of the stories they represented.
Later painters such as Monet and Degas and Renoir began to call attention to the way that light plays tricks on us, the way imprecise brushwork could convey a clear impression of whatever object they were attempting to render. Over many decades, the trajectory of visual art leaned more and more toward abstraction—calling attention less to the objects in the art and more to those who are viewing the art, the experience of art, and the experience of seeing. In each case, the primary impulse of the artist is the same: they're calling for us to pay attention to something.
Encounters with beauty whether they're in an art gallery a book, a song, or in the wild, command our attention. They invite us to put away our distractions and our busy thoughts and to be present [in] a wondrous conversation between us and God. Every moment beckons us to look closer.
