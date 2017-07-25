Be Present

Theme of the Week: Take Time to Wonder

Key Bible Verse: How amazing are the deeds of the Lord! All who delight in him should ponder them. (Psalm 111:2)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 111

They're calling for us to pay attention to something.

Commanding attention seems to be the work of artists throughout the ages. In Renaissance sculpture, the artist called us to pay attention to the wonders of the human form and the intricate and delicate work of human faces. The master painters of that age and their photorealistic creations were a way of calling attention to life, to light, to the human form, and the drama of the stories they represented.

Later painters such as Monet and Degas and Renoir began to call attention to the way that light plays tricks on us, the way imprecise brushwork could convey a clear impression of whatever object they were attempting to render. Over many decades, the trajectory of visual art leaned more and more toward abstraction—calling attention less to the objects in the art and more to those who are viewing the art, the experience of art, and the experience of seeing. In each case, the primary impulse of the artist is the same: they're calling for us to pay attention to something.

Encounters with beauty whether they're in an art gallery a book, a song, or in the wild, command our attention. They invite us to put away our distractions and our busy thoughts and to be present [in] a wondrous conversation between us and God. Every moment beckons us to look closer.

—Mike Cosper in Recapturing the Wonder

Adapted from Recapturing Wonder by Mike Cosper (IVP, 2017) by permission. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, give me the gift of attention; help me to be present to the wonder of every moment.