Beware Boredom
Theme of the Week: Act Like Men
Friday, July 21, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Lazy people want much but get little, but those who work hard will prosper. (Proverbs 13:4)

Dig Deeper: 2 Thessalonians 3:6-15

The Danish philosopher and theologian Søren Kierkegaard believed that boredom was the root of all evil. I absolutely concur. Boredom spells trouble. When men get bored, they do dumb stuff. Remember David? He should have been on the battlefield with his ...

Prayer for the Week
Father, let me embrace wholeheartedly the challenges, responsibilities, and privileges of being a man of God.

