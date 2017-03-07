Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Constant Communion
Theme of the Week: Drawing Nearer to God
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Pray all the time. (1 Thessalonians 5:17, The Message)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 63

To have a relationship with God is to share life with God. At the center of this sharing of life is a constant flow of communication: expressing joy when we are happy, showing gratitude when we are blessed, complaining when we feel let down, crying out when we feel abandoned, supplicating when we are in need, ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to find rich new ways to get to know you more intimately through this week's readings on the Psalms.

