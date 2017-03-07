Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Master My Emotions > Drawing Nearer to God > Facing Reality

Facing Reality
Theme of the Week: Drawing Nearer to God
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments | 1 Comments ]

Key Bible Verse: When I tried to figure it out, all I got was a splitting headache … until I entered the sanctuary of God. Then I saw the whole picture. (Psalm 73:16-17, The Message)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 73

The most dominant experience portrayed in the Psalms is that of people coming to terms with their harshest realities. In most cases this does not appear to be intentional on their part. It is ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to find rich new ways to get to know you more intimately through this week's readings on the Psalms.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

Displaying 1–1 of 1 comments

Alex Foushee

October 30, 2013  6:37am

Update on my father: he's doing a lot better. Vitals are up, as is his spirit and attitude. I appreciate your prayers, sir, whoever and where ever you are. Alex - St. Louis

Report Abuse

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueJuly
A Faithful Legacy
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.