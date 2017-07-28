Feasts of Attention

Theme of the Week: Take Time to Wonder

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: There are three things which are too great for me, four which I do not understand: The way of an eagle in the sky, the way of a snake on a rock, the way of a ship out at sea, and the way of a man with a woman. (Proverbs 30:18-19)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 30

When we talk about feasts of attention—whether it's an actual feast, an experience of beauty, or sex—we're talking about ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, give me the gift of attention; help me to be present to the wonder of every moment.