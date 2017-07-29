Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Pray to Him/Worship > Take Time to Wonder > For the Love of ...

For the Love of ...
Theme of the Week: Take Time to Wonder
Saturday, July 29, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Yahweh, our Lord, how magnificent is Your name throughout the earth! You have covered the heavens with Your majesty. (Psalm 8:1)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 8

Years ago, my friend Harold Best encouraged a group of artists I'd gathered to become amateurs—amateur historians, amateur musicians, amateur writers, or anything else. The word amateur, he explained, means something like "for the ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Lord, give me the gift of attention; help me to be present to the wonder of every moment.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueJuly
A Faithful Legacy
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.