Freedom for Captives

Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice

Key Bible Verse: The LORD has chosen and sent me to tell the oppressed the Good News, to heal the brokenhearted, and to announce freedom for prisoners and captives. (Isaiah 61:1, CEV)

Dig Deeper: Luke 4:16-21

When Charles Colson entered Maxwell Correction Facility in July 1974 for Watergate-related crimes, no one, including perhaps Colson himself, could have anticipated the plan that God had in store ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).