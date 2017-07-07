Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Freedom for Captives
Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice
Friday, July 7, 2017

Key Bible Verse: The LORD has chosen and sent me to tell the oppressed the Good News, to heal the brokenhearted, and to announce freedom for prisoners and captives. (Isaiah 61:1, CEV)

Dig Deeper: Luke 4:16-21

When Charles Colson entered Maxwell Correction Facility in July 1974 for Watergate-related crimes, no one, including perhaps Colson himself, could have anticipated the plan that God had in store ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).

