Heart Expressions

Theme of the Week: Drawing Nearer to God

Key Bible Verse: Be filled with the Holy Spirit, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves, and making music to the Lord in your hearts. (Ephesians 5:18–19)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 98

David and the other writers of the Psalms were the pioneers of the Spirit-filled life. The Spirit of God worked in and through them to show us what we can all discover for ourselves now that the Spirit of God has been poured out into our hearts. The Psalms were written not to dictate religious habits or to achieve certain ends. They are expressions of the heart written to cultivate in us the very heart that they themselves express. They are given to us to shape our innermost desires and thereby to open up our capacity to live in relationship with God.

The fact that the Psalms were written as songs should serve to underline the nature of their purpose. Music is the language of the heart, and it was for this language that the Psalms were written. They were written not just to tell us about God but to draw us into an encounter with God. In this sense, the Psalms both exemplify and potentially impart the very thing that the rest of the Bible directs us toward as the ultimate goal of human existence: a love relationship with God in which we glorify and enjoy God forever. A relationship to be enjoyed and cherished.

—Matthew Jacoby in Deeper Places

Adapted from Deeper Places: Experiencing God in the Psalms by Matthew Jacoby. Baker Books, a division of Baker Publishing Group (BakerPublishingGroup.com), copyright ©2013. Used by permission. All rights to this material are reserved. Material is not to be reproduced, scanned, copied, or distributed in any printed or electronic form without written permission from Baker Publishing Group.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to find rich new ways to get to know you more intimately through this week's readings on the Psalms.