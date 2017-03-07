Heart Expressions

David and the other writers of the Psalms were the pioneers of the Spirit-filled life. The Spirit of God worked in and through them to show us what we can all discover for ourselves now that the Spirit of God has been poured out into our hearts. The Psalms were written not to dictate religious habits or to achieve certain ends. They are expressions of the heart written to cultivate in us the very heart that they themselves express. They are given to us to shape our innermost desires and thereby to open up our capacity to live in relationship with God.
The fact that the Psalms were written as songs should serve to underline the nature of their purpose. Music is the language of the heart, and it was for this language that the Psalms were written. They were written not just to tell us about God but to draw us into an encounter with God. In this sense, the Psalms both exemplify and potentially impart the very thing that the rest of the Bible directs us toward as the ultimate goal of human existence: a love relationship with God in which we glorify and enjoy God forever. A relationship to be enjoyed and cherished.
Jason De Marco
Psalm 51 is one that I turn to when I feel I have mucked things up. It reminds me there is hope in my salvation. God will forgive me of my sin and make me as white as snow. And to receive this I must go to Him with humble heart. 17 My sacrifice, O God, is[b] a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart you, God, will not despise.