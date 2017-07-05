An Incurable Fanatic

Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice

Key Bible Verse: Learn to do good. Seek justice. Help the oppressed. Defend the cause of orphans. Fight for the rights of widows. (Isaiah 1:17)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 58:6-10

William Wilberforce entered the British Parliament in 1784 as a slacker and a dandy. Through a series of providential encounters, however, he embarked upon what he called his "Great Change." A religious skeptic, Wilberforce began opening ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).