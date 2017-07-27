An Invitation to Wonder

Theme of the Week: Take Time to Wonder

Key Bible Verse: Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and unfathomable His ways! (Romans 11:33, NASB)

Maybe the secret to reckoning with pain and sorrow isn't meaning-making and answer-seeking, but embracing mystery and cultivating wonder. God provides Job with no answers and, somehow, at the end of the book, ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, give me the gift of attention; help me to be present to the wonder of every moment.