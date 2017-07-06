A Model for Ministry

Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Let true justice prevail, so you may live and occupy the land that the LORD your God is giving you. (Deuteronomy 16:20)

Dig Deeper: Amos 5:10-15

Bill Wilson was a drunk. Ebby Thacher, a boyhood pal of Wilson's, was also a drunk. But through his involvement with the Oxford Group, a movement based on first-century Christianity, Thacher found the strength to stay sober.

In 1934, Thacher ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).