Mysterious World

Theme of the Week: Take Time to Wonder

Key Bible Verse: "You asked, 'Who is this that questions my wisdom with such ignorance?' It is I—and I was talking about things I knew nothing about, things far too wonderful for me." (Job 42:3)

Dig Deeper: Job 38-39

Of course, not everything in the cosmos is a source of unbridled delight. The world is a dark place, full of suffering and death. We inevitably have to face the darkness, no matter ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, give me the gift of attention; help me to be present to the wonder of every moment.