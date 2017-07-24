Paying Attention

Theme of the Week: Take Time to Wonder

Key Bible Verse: May the glory of the LORD continue forever! The LORD takes pleasure in all he has made! (Psalm 104:31)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 104

We are small creatures in a wondrous creation.

—Mike Cosper (Founder of Harbor Media and host of Cultivated: A Podcast about Faith and Work based in Louisville, Kentucky)

God pays attention to his creation. As G. K. Chesterton points out in Orthodoxy, the sun rises each day because God never tires of saying "Do it again" to the sun. Every daisy looks alike not out of some mechanical necessity, but because God likes the way they look, and likes making them over and over again. God's attention is God's delight. When he pays attention, he invests whatever he is attending to with his immense joy. And the miracle of God's providence is that he's paying attention to all of it.

Life with God invites us into silence and solitude, where our simmering anxieties and sorrows can be brought into God's healing presence. But it isn't simply a call to withdrawal. We're invited to pay attention to the world around us, to be open to the possibility of an encounter with God [in] every moment. To pay attention is to attend to something, to be present. We attend because the world isn't cold and empty but filled with presence of God. Every moment, every encounter, is meaningful.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, give me the gift of attention; help me to be present to the wonder of every moment.