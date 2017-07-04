Righteousness Applied

Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice

Key Bible Verse: Righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne. Unfailing love and truth walk before you as attendants. (Psalm 89:14)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 89:1-14

Justice will always speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Justice is not the purpose of big government. Justice is the passion of a big God. Justice is not a political term to be exploited but a prophetic term to be lived out. Justice will on occasion march, on other occasions protest, and yet on other occasions sing, but justice will always speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Justice is spokesperson for the suffering, advocate for the poor, and the father of the orphan.

Justice is horizontal righteousness. Justice is righteousness applied. Many attempt to do justice without embracing righteousness. They fail to understand that the horizontal plane of the cross without the vertical looks like any other piece of wood.

For too long we have thought it possible, even useful, to separate these planes. Yet the very practice of separating righteousness from justice has the real-world effect of separating denominations, communities, and ethnicities from one another. In reality, there exists no such entity as a righteousness-only church or a justice-only church. There is only one true church, the church of Jesus Christ. It stands committed, as it always has, to righteousness and justice.

—Samuel Rodriguez in The Lamb's Agenda

Adapted from The Lamb's Agenda by Samuel Rodriguez. Copyright ©2013 by Samuel Rodriguez. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).