Seeking God

Theme of the Week: Drawing Nearer to God

Key Bible Verse: You have allowed me to suffer much hardship, but you will restore me to life again. (Psalm 71:20)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 71

It is a remarkable feature of the Psalms that expressions of joy are often incongruent with the [psalmists' circumstances]. External circumstances make the psalmists anxious and throw them into grief, but it is not the change in these circumstances that makes them happy. ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to find rich new ways to get to know you more intimately through this week's readings on the Psalms.