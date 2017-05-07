Something to Fight For

Theme of the Week: Act Like Men

Key Bible Verse: Stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong. (1 Corinthians 16:13, KJV)

Dig Deeper: 1 Peter 2:4-12

[In today's Key Bible Verse] to quit yourself like a man means you don't quit—it's the epitome of perseverance. The Greek word here, andrizomai, literally means "to play the man." It's possessing qualities befitting a man.

You can't play the man without a vision any more ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, let me embrace wholeheartedly the challenges, responsibilities, and privileges of being a man of God.