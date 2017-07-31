Start Today

All the choices we make are windows on our priorities.
—Terence Chatmon (President and CEO of Fellowship of Companies for Christ International)
Being the spiritual leader in your home is not something that requires an additional educational degree or a set number of Bible study credits. As long as you're a believer in Christ you can consider yourself the spiritual leader of your home. God has placed you in this position as a parent within your family, entrusting you with one or more members of his creation to guide and steward them as a gift from his hand. You may not know exactly how to do it yet. Few if any of us ever do. We all learn and grow and back up and start over again, and we never stop needing to plant our full weight on the power of God to help us. But the job is already yours. You are called to this task. And there's no time to waste.
The changes you may need to make, while perhaps significant and sacrificial, don't mean you've been a complete failure up till now. They just mean you need to recalibrate. You need what all of us need: the determination to make a plan, as well as the courage to do whatever it takes to execute it.
