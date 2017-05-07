Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Strength from God
Theme of the Week: Act Like Men
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Key Bible Verse: I called on the Lord, who is worthy of praise, and he saved me from my enemies. (Psalm 18:3)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 18

Playing the man means not playing the comparison game. Everyone loses at that game. Focus on strengthening yourself little by little. You be the best you that you can be.

This reminds me of David. One of the low points in his life was the day he discovered the Amalekites ...

Prayer for the Week
Father, let me embrace wholeheartedly the challenges, responsibilities, and privileges of being a man of God.

July
A Faithful Legacy
