Strength from God

Theme of the Week: Act Like Men

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: I called on the Lord, who is worthy of praise, and he saved me from my enemies. (Psalm 18:3)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 18

Playing the man means not playing the comparison game. Everyone loses at that game. Focus on strengthening yourself little by little. You be the best you that you can be.

This reminds me of David. One of the low points in his life was the day he discovered the Amalekites ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, let me embrace wholeheartedly the challenges, responsibilities, and privileges of being a man of God.