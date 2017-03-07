Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Tracks in the Jungle
Theme of the Week: Drawing Nearer to God
Monday, July 10, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Lord, You have been our refuge in every generation. (Psalm 90:1, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 90

[The Psalms] were written not just to tell us about God but to draw us into an encounter with God.
—Matthew Jacoby (Member of the band Sons of Korah and teaching pastor at Barrabool Hills Baptist Church in Geelong, Victoria, Australia)

The Psalms show us what authentic spirituality looks like, and in this sense, they should shape our expectations of the spiritual life. The ultimate purpose of the Psalms is not just to portray authentic spirituality but to draw us into the experience of those who went before us, those whose lives were used by God to create key spiritual precedents for us to base our lives upon.

The Psalms belong to a corporate spiritual context in which the acts of God in the lives of people were celebrated and commemorated annually. Many psalms were either written for or preserved specifically for commemoration festivals such as the Passover, the Feast of Weeks, and the Feast of Firstfruits. In these festivals, the people sought to find God in the present by connecting with his actions in the past. The Psalms were seen as something akin to tracks in the jungle cut by those who had gone before. We are not left to work out the way for ourselves. The path has been trodden down, and we are invited to walk in this path and continue where the psalm writers left off.

Adapted from Deeper Places: Experiencing God in the Psalms by Matthew Jacoby. Baker Books, a division of Baker Publishing Group (BakerPublishingGroup.com), copyright ©2013. Used by permission. All rights to this material are reserved. Material is not to be reproduced, scanned, copied, or distributed in any printed or electronic form without written permission from Baker Publishing Group.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to find rich new ways to get to know you more intimately through this week's readings on the Psalms.

MARK L Clark

October 27, 2013  7:23pm

Always wanted to explore Psalms more deeply. Looking forward to this week.

