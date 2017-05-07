True Grit

Theme of the Week: Act Like Men

Key Bible Verse: These trials will show that your faith is genuine. It is being tested as fire tests and purifies gold—though your faith is far more precious than mere gold. (1 Peter 1:7)

Dig Deeper: 1 Peter 1:6-9

Don't wash your hands like Pilate. Wash feet like Jesus.

—Mark Batterson (Lead pastor of National Community Church in Washington, D.C.)

I'm more and more convinced that men need an element of danger. It's one way we come alive. It's one way we discover who we really are. Without danger, our sense of manliness atrophies. We become like caged animals. If there isn't a healthy and holy outlet for our testosterone, we often find unhealthy and unholy outlets.

When have you felt most like a man? I haven't done a quantitative study on the subject, but I have a hunch. If you're anything like me, you feel most like a man when you're pushed to your limits and beyond.

The word toughness, when referring to metal, is a measure of how much it can deform without fracturing. In other words, it's the ability to bend without breaking. The toughest metals can withstand stress and strain because of their resiliency. Metal toughness and mental toughness are similar. Grit is the place where passion and perseverance meet. Grit is a sanctified stubborn streak! No matter how many times you've been knocked down, you get back up! You keep on keeping on no matter what, no matter when, no matter how.

Prayer for the Week

Father, let me embrace wholeheartedly the challenges, responsibilities, and privileges of being a man of God.