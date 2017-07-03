Vertical and Horizontal

Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice

Key Bible Verse: Dear children, let's not merely say that we love each other; let us show the truth by our actions. (1 John 3:18)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 3:11-19

Justice is righteousness applied.

—Samuel Rodriguez (President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and senior pastor of New Season Christian Worship Center in Sacramento, California)

No other symbol incorporates passion and promise like the cross—a simple symbol [consisting of] two pieces of wood, one vertical and the other horizontal—successfully branded the eternal hope of glory to all mankind.

That universal Christian symbol not only conveys a message of what is to come, but also what life truly is: a cross. Jesus said, "Take up your cross every day, and follow me" (Luke 9:23, GNT).

The cross is both vertical and horizontal. Vertically, we connect to God. Horizontally, we [connect with people.] Vertical and horizontal: redemption and relationship, kingdom and society, righteousness and justice, faith and public policy, prayers and activism, sanctification and service.

For too long Christians have lived either vertically or horizontally. Few have succeeded in living, speaking, and ministering from where the vertical and horizontal planes of the cross intersect.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).