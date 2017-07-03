Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Make an Impact > In My World > Practice Biblical Justice > Vertical and Horizontal

Vertical and Horizontal
Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice
Monday, July 3, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Dear children, let's not merely say that we love each other; let us show the truth by our actions. (1 John 3:18)

Dig Deeper: 1 John 3:11-19

Justice is righteousness applied.
—Samuel Rodriguez (President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and senior pastor of New Season Christian Worship Center in Sacramento, California)

No other symbol incorporates passion and promise like the cross—a simple symbol [consisting of] two pieces of wood, one vertical and the other horizontal—successfully branded the eternal hope of glory to all mankind.

That universal Christian symbol not only conveys a message of what is to come, but also what life truly is: a cross. Jesus said, "Take up your cross every day, and follow me" (Luke 9:23, GNT).

The cross is both vertical and horizontal. Vertically, we connect to God. Horizontally, we [connect with people.] Vertical and horizontal: redemption and relationship, kingdom and society, righteousness and justice, faith and public policy, prayers and activism, sanctification and service.

For too long Christians have lived either vertically or horizontally. Few have succeeded in living, speaking, and ministering from where the vertical and horizontal planes of the cross intersect.

Adapted from The Lamb's Agenda by Samuel Rodriguez. Copyright ©2013 by Samuel Rodriguez. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueJune
Near & Far
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.