Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice

Study Passage: Micah 6:6-8

6 What can we bring to the Lord?

Should we bring him burnt offerings?

Should we bow before God Most High

with offerings of yearling calves?

7 Should we offer him thousands of rams

and ten thousand rivers of olive oil?

Should we sacrifice our firstborn children

to pay for our sins?

8 No, O people, the Lord has told you what is good, and this is what ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).