Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: True Compassion

Study Passage: Luke 10:25-37

The Most Important Commandment

25 One day an expert in religious law stood up to test Jesus by asking him this question: "Teacher, what should I do to inherit eternal life?"

26 Jesus replied, "What does the law of Moses say? How do you read it?"

27 The man answered, "'You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, all your strength, and all your mind.' ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, grant me the boldness to turn my compassion into action; help me to meet the needs you call me to meet in this world.