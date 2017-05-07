Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Act Like Men

Study Passage: 2 Timothy 1:3-11

Encouragement to Be Faithful

3 Timothy, I thank God for you—the God I serve with a clear conscience, just as my ancestors did. Night and day I constantly remember you in my prayers. 4 I long to see you again, for I remember your tears as we parted. And I will be filled with joy when we are together again.

5 I remember your genuine faith, for you share the faith that ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, let me embrace wholeheartedly the challenges, responsibilities, and privileges of being a man of God.