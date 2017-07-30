Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Take Time to Wonder

Study Passage: Psalm 104

1 Let all that I am praise the Lord.

O Lord my God, how great you are! You are robed with honor and majesty.2 You are dressed in a robe of light. You stretch out the starry curtain of the heavens;3 you lay out the rafters of your home in the rain clouds. You make the clouds your chariot; you ride upon the wings of the wind.4 The winds are your messengers; flames ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, give me the gift of attention; help me to be present to the wonder of every moment.