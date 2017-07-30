Weekend Bible Study

O Lord my God, how great you are!
You are robed with honor and majesty.2 You are dressed in a robe of light.
You stretch out the starry curtain of the heavens;3 you lay out the rafters of your home in the rain clouds.
You make the clouds your chariot;
you ride upon the wings of the wind.4 The winds are your messengers;
flames ...
Lord, give me the gift of attention; help me to be present to the wonder of every moment.
