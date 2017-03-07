Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Drawing Nearer to God

Study Passage: Psalm 63

A psalm of David, regarding a time when David was in the wilderness of Judah.

1 O God, you are my God; I earnestly search for you. My soul thirsts for you; my whole body longs for you in this parched and weary land where there is no water.2 I have seen you in your sanctuary and gazed upon your power and glory.3 Your unfailing love is better than life itself; ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to find rich new ways to get to know you more intimately through this week's readings on the Psalms.