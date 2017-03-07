Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Master My Emotions > Drawing Nearer to God > Weekend Bible Study

Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Drawing Nearer to God
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Average rating: [ see ratings/comments | 2 Comments ]

Study Passage: Psalm 63

A psalm of David, regarding a time when David was in the wilderness of Judah.

1 O God, you are my God; I earnestly search for you. My soul thirsts for you; my whole body longs for you in this parched and weary land where there is no water.2 I have seen you in your sanctuary and gazed upon your power and glory.3 Your unfailing love is better than life itself; ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to find rich new ways to get to know you more intimately through this week's readings on the Psalms.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating:

Displaying 1–2 of 2 comments

Minister Alton Bullock

November 02, 2013  6:37pm

We seek Gods word for change,we seek Gods word for improving our lives.As we can see David was a man after Gods heart,but had his good days and his bad days.

Report Abuse

Bob Ellis

November 02, 2013  12:00pm

Good counsel for the dry and parched lands of life.

Report Abuse

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueJuly
A Faithful Legacy
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.