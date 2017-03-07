Weekend Bible Study

1 O God, you are my God;
I earnestly search for you.
My soul thirsts for you;
my whole body longs for you
in this parched and weary land
where there is no water.2 I have seen you in your sanctuary
and gazed upon your power and glory.3 Your unfailing love is better than life itself;
...
Lord, help me to find rich new ways to get to know you more intimately through this week's readings on the Psalms.
Minister Alton Bullock
We seek Gods word for change,we seek Gods word for improving our lives.As we can see David was a man after Gods heart,but had his good days and his bad days.
Bob Ellis
Good counsel for the dry and parched lands of life.