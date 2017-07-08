Who Is My Neighbor?

Theme of the week: Practice Biblical Justice

Key Bible Verse: "Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against a fellow Israelite, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord." (Leviticus 19:18)

Dig Deeper: Leviticus 19:9-18

We need a church committed to saving the lost and transforming our communities, addressing sin while confronting injustice. We need a church that will be pro-life and antipoverty, strengthen marriage and end human trafficking. ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to see that my faith is to be both horizontal and vertical—with hands stretched upward in worship to you and outward with compassion to "the least of these" (Matt. 25:31-46).