Theme of the Week: Act Like Men

Key Bible Verse: This is why I remind you to fan into flames the spiritual gift God gave you when I laid my hands on you. For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline. (2 Timothy 1:6-7)

In the nineteenth century, the concept of the self-made man was canonized. But the truth is, there are no self-made men! We all need a circle of friends, a band of brothers. More often than not, we become the composite of the people we surround ourselves with. So choose your friends wisely!

In the beginning, God said, "It is not good for the man to be alone" (Gen. 2:18).

Nothing has changed. It's still not good for man to be alone. Eve was one solution to the problem, but she wasn't the only solution. Every man needs a friend in the same way David needed Jonathan and Jonathan needed David.

Have you ever been on the bench press and come to the realization that you've attempted one rep too many? There is no way you can lift it off your chest one more time, so you have to tilt the bar or roll it down your body. I've been in that embarrassing situation a time or two. You need a spotter! It's as true in everyday life as it is at the gym.

Friendship isn't optional. And ideally, some of those friendships will be intergenerational.

Every Timothy needs a Paul—a spiritual father.

Every Paul needs a Timothy—a spiritual son.

And we all need a Barnabas—a spiritual brother.

—Mark Batterson in Play the Man

Father, let me embrace wholeheartedly the challenges, responsibilities, and privileges of being a man of God.