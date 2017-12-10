Anti-Everything?

Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy

Key Bible Verse: Why is everyone hungry for more? "More, more," they say. "More, more." I have God's more-than-enough, more joy in one ordinary day than they get in all their shopping sprees. (Psalm 4:6-7, The Message)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 63:1-8

Something is desperately wrong when our impression of God is mainly about things he is against.

Unfortunately, we get the impression that God is mainly about saying no to things. Maybe we picked this up from church or someone's teaching we heard along the way. Or we see Christians who are constantly harping on other people to get it together, judging them for not living a more "Christian lifestyle." It could be for reasons we just don't understand, we feel guilty for enjoying things in life. We've let second parties shape our view of God more than the Bible and our firsthand experience with him.

If we only base our understanding of God on secondhand sound bites, we can be left with a sense that God is anti-everything. He's anti-music, anti-movies, anti-dancing, anti-sex, anti-laughter, anti-fun, anti-Democrat or anti-Republican (depending on where you live), and the list goes on. He's pretty much anti-life!

But something is desperately wrong when our impression of God is mainly about things he is against, real or imagined, and not about what he is for. And please don't get me wrong: God is against plenty of sinful behaviors, but he is for many more healthy ways of living, including real pleasure. Most certainly, he is for people to know him and experience all of life—not as guilt but as gift.

—Jud Wilhite in The God of Yes: How Faith Makes All Things New

Adapted from The God of Yes: How Faith Makes All Things New ©2014 by Jud Wilhite. Used by permission of FaithWords. All rights reserved.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.