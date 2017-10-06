Arise!

Theme of the Week: God's Strength In Our Weakness

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Arise, O Lord! Stand against them, and bring them to their knees! Rescue me from the wicked with your sword! (Psalm 17:13)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 17

When King Jehoshaphat was outnumbered and surrounded by the enemy, there was no hope. Yet God reminded Jehoshaphat that the battle belonged to him. The king was told, "Trust me in this position of impossibility and watch my deliverance." He ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

God, help me to understand that the things I consider my weaknesses are opportunities for you to show your strength.