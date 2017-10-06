When King Jehoshaphat was outnumbered and surrounded by the enemy, there was no hope. Yet God reminded Jehoshaphat that the battle belonged to him. The king was told, "Trust me in this position of impossibility and watch my deliverance." He ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.
God, help me to understand that the things I consider my weaknesses are opportunities for you to show your strength.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments