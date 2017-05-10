Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Beyond Niceties
Theme of the Week: Freely Give Encouragement
Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Key Bible Verse: For I long to visit you so I can bring you some spiritual gift that will help you grow strong in the Lord. When we get together, I want to encourage you in your faith, but I also want to be encouraged by yours. (Romans 1:11-12)

Dig Deeper: Romans 1:8-12

Paul's ministry was one of consistent encouragement. Paul commended the believers for what they were doing well. He exhorted them to ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.

Join the Conversation

ANTHONY Swaggerty

December 16, 2014  7:20am

Amen

