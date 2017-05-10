Beyond Niceties

Theme of the Week: Freely Give Encouragement

Key Bible Verse: For I long to visit you so I can bring you some spiritual gift that will help you grow strong in the Lord. When we get together, I want to encourage you in your faith, but I also want to be encouraged by yours. (Romans 1:11-12)

Dig Deeper: Romans 1:8-12

Paul's ministry was one of consistent encouragement. Paul commended the believers for what they were doing well. He exhorted them to ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.