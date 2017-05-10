Beyond Niceties

Paul's ministry was one of consistent encouragement. Paul commended the believers for what they were doing well. He exhorted them to ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.
Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
Displaying 1–1 of 1 comments
See all comments
ANTHONY Swaggerty
Amen